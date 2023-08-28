Confirmation

CIPL gets Rs 137 cr contract from SPMCIL to set up 2 data centres

Technology solutions company CIPL on Monday said it has signed a Rs 137 crore agreement with government-owned bank note and security paper manufacturer SPMCIL for setting up two data centres

Data centres

The data centres which include "primary and disaster recovery" will be set up at Noida and Hyderabad, CIPL said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Technology solutions company CIPL on Monday said it has signed a Rs 137 crore agreement with government-owned bank note and security paper manufacturer SPMCIL for setting up two data centres.
"A landmark agreement, named 'PRAGAMAN' worth Rs 137 crore was signed between Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) and Corporate Infotech Pvt. Limited (CIPL), Noida for establishing two data centre," CIPL said in a statement.
The data centres which include "primary and disaster recovery" will be set up at Noida and Hyderabad, CIPL said.
The project would witness the upgradation and migration of the current setup of SPMCIL to the latest technology in order to obtain better throughput in terms of speed, accuracy and efficiency, it said.
SPMCIL has been engaged in manufacturing of currency and bank notes, security paper, non-judicial stamp papers, postal stamps and stationery and travel documents, among others.
CIPL said it has executed a number of critical projects of central as well as state governments and public sector enterprises in the past 15 years. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Data centre Companies

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

