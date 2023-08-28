CIPL gets Rs 137 cr contract from SPMCIL to set up 2 data centres

Technology solutions company CIPL on Monday said it has signed a Rs 137 crore agreement with government-owned bank note and security paper manufacturer SPMCIL for setting up two data centres.

"A landmark agreement, named 'PRAGAMAN' worth Rs 137 crore was signed between Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) and Corporate Infotech Pvt. Limited (CIPL), Noida for establishing two data centre," CIPL said in a statement.

The data centres which include "primary and disaster recovery" will be set up at Noida and Hyderabad, CIPL said.

The project would witness the upgradation and migration of the current setup of SPMCIL to the latest technology in order to obtain better throughput in terms of speed, accuracy and efficiency, it said.

SPMCIL has been engaged in manufacturing of currency and bank notes, security paper, non-judicial stamp papers, postal stamps and stationery and travel documents, among others.

CIPL said it has executed a number of critical projects of central as well as state governments and public sector enterprises in the past 15 years.

Also Read Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram Adani-EdgeConneX JV enters deal to raise $213 million for two data centres IndiGrid net profit rises 37% YoY to Rs 137 crore in Jan-Mar quarter Nicholas Pooran's 55-ball 137 leads MI New York to inaugural MLC title Usage and ground rules: New Digital Personal Data Protection framework Shareholders thwart Kerala-based Federal Bank's ESOP extension plan Ajjree Engineering to supply critical components for Isro's space missions Asci Academy launched to foster responsible advertising & self-regulation Vishnu Prakash IPO subscribed 87.81 times on last day of bidding Apollo plans to expand connected care programme across the country