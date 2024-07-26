Business Standard
Apollo Funds to buy IGT's gaming, digital business, Everi in $6.3 bn deal

The deal, subject to regulatory approvals and approval by Everi stockholders, is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2025

After the closing, IGT Gaming and Everi would be privately owned companies that are part of one combined enterprise | Representative Image: Apollo

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Apollo Funds will take International Game Technology's gaming and digital business and Everi Holdings private in a deal valued at $6.3 bn, IGT said on Friday.
 
Shares of IGT were up 18.75 per cent, while Everi rose 32 per cent in premarket trading.
 
The deal, subject to regulatory approvals and approval by Everi stockholders, is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2025.
 
IGT shareholders approval is not required for the transaction.
 
After the closing, IGT Gaming and Everi would be privately owned companies that are part of one combined enterprise.


Topics : Apollo gaming industry Digital technology acquisition

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

