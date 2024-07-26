Apollo Funds to buy IGT's gaming, digital business, Everi in $6.3 bn deal

Apollo Funds will take International Game Technology's gaming and digital business and Everi Holdings private in a deal valued at $6.3 bn, IGT said on Friday.



Shares of IGT were up 18.75 per cent, while Everi rose 32 per cent in premarket trading.



The deal, subject to regulatory approvals and approval by Everi stockholders, is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2025.



IGT shareholders approval is not required for the transaction.

