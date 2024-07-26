IndiGo Q1 FY25 results: Net profit declines 11.7% on higher expenses

IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation reported a first-quarter profit on Friday that fell 11.7% as higher expenses overshadowed strong air travel demand.



India's largest airline by market share posted a profit of Rs 2,727 crore ($326 million) for the three months ending June 30, compared with Rs 3,087 crore a year earlier.



Costs for Indian airlines are expected to rise 3.8% in fiscal 2025, a top aviation consultancy said last month.



IndiGo's total expenses in the first quarter rose about 24% to Rs 17,449 crore, with aircraft fuel expenses accounting for about 37% of the costs. Its aircraft rental costs more than tripled.

