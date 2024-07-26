Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IndiGo Q1 FY25 results: Net profit declines 11.7% on higher expenses

India's largest airline by market share posted a profit of Rs 2,727 crore ($326 million) for the three months ending June 30, compared with Rs 3,087 crore a year earlier

indigo airlines, indigo

Available seat kilometres, a measure of the airline's passenger carrying capacity, rose 11.1%, compared with a company-provided estimate of 10%-12% growth. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation reported a first-quarter profit on Friday that fell 11.7% as higher expenses overshadowed strong air travel demand.
 
India's largest airline by market share posted a profit of Rs 2,727 crore ($326 million) for the three months ending June 30, compared with Rs 3,087 crore a year earlier.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Costs for Indian airlines are expected to rise 3.8% in fiscal 2025, a top aviation consultancy said last month.
 
IndiGo's total expenses in the first quarter rose about 24% to Rs 17,449 crore, with aircraft fuel expenses accounting for about 37% of the costs. Its aircraft rental costs more than tripled.
 
The company also reported a foreign exchange loss of 575 million rupees in the quarter, compared with a gain of Rs 116 crore a year earlier.
 
IndiGo's revenue from operations rose 17.3% to Rs 19,571 crore.
 

More From This Section

Govt to push forward IDBI Bank stake sale after RBI key clearance

Crisis-hit Paytm gets govt approval for investment in payments arm: Report

Zomato rolls out 'Brand Packs' to reward repeat orders from restaurants

ITC chairman announces investment of Rs 20,000 cr for 'medium term'

DLF plans to launch Rs 1.04 trn worth real estate projects in medium term

Available seat kilometres, a measure of the airline's passenger carrying capacity, rose 11.1%, compared with a company-provided estimate of 10%-12% growth.
 
The low-cost carrier forecast high single-digit percentage growth for capacity in the second quarter.

Also Read

IndiGo Q1FY25 results today: Will it report profit or loss? Read preview

Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai; flights, suburban train services disrupted

Microsoft outage: IndiGo cancels 93 flights; systems limp back to recovery

Check-in systems down: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa ops hit by major tech glitch

Indian aviation sets record H1FY24 traffic; IndiGo, Tata Group thrive

Topics : IndiGo airlines Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon