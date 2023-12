Apple offers to let rivals access tap-and-go tech in antitrust case: Report

Apple has offered to let rivals access its tap-and-go mobile payments systems used for mobile wallets, three people familiar with the matter said, a move that could settle EU antitrust charges and stave off a possible hefty fine.



The EU competition enforcer last year charged Apple with curbing rivals' access to its tap-and-go technology, Near-Field Communication (NFC), making it difficult for them to develop rival services on Apple devices.



It said this benefited Apple Pay, Apple's own mobile wallet solution on iPhones and iPads, and pointed to the company's significant market power in the market for smart mobile devices and dominance in mobile wallet markets.



The European Commission is likely to seek feedback next month from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept Apple's offer, the people said.



They said the timing of the market test and whether it will go ahead could still change.



The EU watchdog declined to comment. Apple was not immediately available for comment before U.S. working hours.

Apple Pay is used by more than 2,500 banks in Europe and over 250 fintechs and challenger banks. The NFC chip enables tap-and-go payments on iPhones and iPads.



Apple faces a second charge of preventing Spotify and other music streaming companies from informing users of other buying options outside its App Store in a case dating from 2020.



The Commission is expected to issue a decision next year that could include a fine and an order to stop this practice.

Companies risk fines up to 10% of their global annual turnover if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules.