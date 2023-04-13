close

Apple's yet-to-be opened Delhi store has turned into a selfie spot

For now, a colourful Walled City-inspired barricade blocks the storefront from curious gazes

Apple India
Photo credit: Akshara Srivastava

There is still a week to go before the Apple store opens its doors at Select Citywalk mall in New Delhi, and it has already become a selfie point.
A barricade in rainbow colours covers the storefront. Inspired by the Walled City, the barricade features the many Mughal-era gates of Delhi.
Curious onlookers crowd the corridor outside the storefront, many whipping out their phones to get clicked against the colourful gates.
