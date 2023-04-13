Apple's yet-to-be opened Delhi store has turned into a selfie spot

There is still a week to go before the Apple store opens its doors at Select Citywalk mall in New Delhi, and it has already become a selfie point.
A barricade in rainbow colours covers the storefront. Inspired by the Walled City, the barricade features the many Mughal-era gates of Delhi.
Curious onlookers crowd the corridor outside the storefront, many whipping out their phones to get clicked against the colourful gates.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or