Apple, Samsung send separate legal notices to Xiaomi over 'ambush' ads

Apple, Samsung send separate legal notices to Xiaomi over 'ambush' ads

Apple and Samsung have issued cease-and-desist notices to Xiaomi, alleging its comparative ads mocking rival smartphones hurt their premium brand image in India

Xiaomi

Xiaomi, known for its affordable mobile devices, has been slowly trying to carve out a space in India’s premium segment. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tech majors Apple and Samsung have issued legal notices to Xiaomi over the circulation of an advertisement that directly compared Xiaomi’s flagship device with their own premium offerings.
 
According to a report by The Economic Times, both companies have sent cease-and-desist notices to Xiaomi, objecting to what they see as disparaging content in the ad campaign. A cease-and-desist notice is a formal legal communication to immediately stop and not continue a particular activity that is considered unlawful or infringing.
 
While comparative advertising is not new in the tech industry, Apple and Samsung contend that the tone of Xiaomi’s promotion went beyond fair competition, portraying the global market leaders in a negative light. Such comparisons, they argue, risk hurting the premium perception of their brands, especially in a market like India where both companies command significant share and sales in the high-end smartphone segment.
 

Xiaomi takes a dig at Samsung, Apple

Known for its bold marketing approach, Xiaomi rolled out full-page print advertisements across leading newspapers this April this year. The campaign took a direct swipe at Apple, wishing a ‘Happy April Fools’ Day’ to anyone who believed the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera could outshine Xiaomi’s newly launched 15 Ultra.
 
This was not the first time Xiaomi took a playful jab at its US rival. In March, during the launch of the Xiaomi 15 series in India, the company ran another print ad that sarcastically described the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera as “cute”, before flexing its own photography prowess. The ad mentioned, “Maybe it’s time to see through the right lens.” Xiaomi has also launched similar provocative ad campaigns against Samsung. 

Such advertisements are termed as ambush marketing. It’s a strategy where a brand tries to gain attention and visibility by associating itself with another brand, event, or product, without official permission or partnership.

Xiaomi eyes premium push

Xiaomi, known for its affordable mobile devices, has been slowly trying to carve out a space in India’s premium segment, a market that has been dominated by Apple and Samsung.
 
According to the data from market research platform International Data Corporation, in the second quarter of 2025, Samsung had a 14.5 per cent share in the Indian smartphone market, followed by Xiaomi at 9.6 per cent and Apple at 7.5 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, Apple’s shipments increased in the first half of 2025 by 21.5 per cent year-on-year to reach 5.9 million units. The iPhone 16 emerged as the most shipped model in India during the period, accounting for 4 per cent of total smartphone shipments, the report stated. The company also announced the opening of its fourth retail store in Pune.

Topics : Samsung Xiaomi Apple smartphone industry BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

