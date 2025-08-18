Xiaomi to launch Redmi 15 with 7000mAh battery on August 19: What to expect

Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching the Redmi 15 5G smartphone in India on August 19. In a run up to the launch, the company has also revealed the design and battery details of the smartphone and stated that the smartphone will feature a slim body. The smartphone will be available in three colourways: Frosted White, Sandy Purple, and Midnight Black.
Alongside the launch date and design, Redmi has also disclosed several key details about the upcoming phone, including its chipset and camera.
Redmi 15 5G: What to expect
Xiaomi’s Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi 15 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. The Redmi 15 will sport a 6.9-inch FHD+ display of a 144Hz refresh rate with certifications, including TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications.
For the camera specifications, the phone will include a dual rear camera set-up comprising a 50MP primary sensor and It may also include a 2MP sensor. The smartphone will include smart features like AI Erase, AI Sky, and classic film filters.
The Redmi 15 5G will pack a 7000mAh battery with a 33W charging support and an 18W for reverse charging. The company claims to deliver 55.6 hours of Spotify streaming, 23.5 hours of YouTube video playback, and 17.5 hours of Instagram Reel play. Moreover, the company also said that the smartphone will provide 13.5 hours of standby time with 1 percent hibernation mode. The device is said to get IP64 certification for dust and water resistance. It will also get Dolby-certified audio.
According to the company, the Redmi 15 5G will run on HyperOS based on Android 15 with two years of OS updates and four years of security updates. It will also integrate Gemini and offer features like Circle to Search.
Redmi 15 5G: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch FHD+, 144 refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 2MP
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh, 33W wired charging, 18W reverse charging
- Operating System: HyperOS based on Android 15
- Protection: IP64