Monday, August 18, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi to launch Redmi 15 with 7000mAh battery on August 19: What to expect

Xiaomi to launch Redmi 15 with 7000mAh battery on August 19: What to expect

The Xiaomi's Redmi 15 5G smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 and will pack a 7000mAh battery supported by a 33W fast wired charger

Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching the Redmi 15 5G smartphone in India on August 19. In a run up to the launch, the company has also revealed the design and battery details of the smartphone and stated that the smartphone will feature a slim body. The smartphone will be available in three colourways: Frosted White, Sandy Purple, and Midnight Black.
 
Alongside the launch date and design, Redmi has also disclosed several key details about the upcoming phone, including its chipset and camera.

Redmi 15 5G: What to expect

Xiaomi’s Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi 15 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. The Redmi 15 will sport a 6.9-inch FHD+ display of a 144Hz refresh rate with certifications, including TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications. 
 
 
For the camera specifications, the phone will include a dual rear camera set-up comprising a 50MP primary sensor and It may also include a 2MP sensor. The smartphone will include smart features like AI Erase, AI Sky, and classic film filters.

Also Read

Tech Wrap July 28

Tech Wrap July 28: Redmi Redmi Note 14 SE, Perplexity's Mac app, AI Mode

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G at Rs 14,999: Specs, offers, and more

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 16 series may skip Leica cameras for in-house imaging tech: Report

Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro Plus

Xiaomi introduces Redmi Note 14 Pro series in Champagne Gold: Take a look

Redmi K80 Ultra

Xiaomi launches Redmi K80 Ultra in China, K Pad tags along: Check specs

 
The Redmi 15 5G will pack a 7000mAh battery with a 33W charging support and an 18W for reverse charging. The company claims to deliver 55.6 hours of Spotify streaming, 23.5 hours of YouTube video playback, and 17.5 hours of Instagram Reel play. Moreover, the company also said that the smartphone will provide 13.5 hours of standby time with 1 percent hibernation mode. The device is said to get IP64 certification for dust and water resistance. It will also get Dolby-certified audio. 
 
According to the company, the Redmi 15 5G will run on HyperOS based on Android 15 with two years of OS updates and four years of security updates. It will also integrate Gemini and offer features like Circle to Search. 

Redmi 15 5G: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch FHD+, 144 refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 2MP 
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 33W wired charging, 18W reverse charging
  • Operating System: HyperOS based on Android 15
  • Protection: IP64

More From This Section

robo in health ai in health

Robo-surgeries soar as AI boosts surgical efficiency, diagnostic precisionpremium

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 18 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Philipp Herzig, chief technology officer and chief AI officer of SAP SE

There is a lot of hype about agentic AI, says SAP CTO Philipp Herzigpremium

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

More customers now rely on social media platforms for financial decisionspremium

artificial intelligence

AI boom seen driving next decade of emerging markets performance

Topics : Xiaomi Redmi Xiaomi 5G smartphone chinese smartphone industry Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon