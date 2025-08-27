Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Acme Solar to raise ₹3,000 cr via equity, securities in tranches

Acme Solar to raise ₹3,000 cr via equity, securities in tranches

At its meeting, the company's board also approved the re-appointment of Shashi Shekhar as Vice-Chairman and Whole-Time Director on the recommendation of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

The board cleared the proposal of

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Acme Solar Holdings board on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise ₹3,000 crore in multiple tranches.

At its meeting, the company's board also approved the re-appointment of Shashi Shekhar as Vice-Chairman and Whole-Time Director on the recommendation of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, for a period of one year from the completion of his present term, i.e. with effect from April 9, 2026.

The board cleared the proposal of "raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹ 3,000 crore in one or more tranches, through issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instruments or securities, through permissible modes, including but not limited to, qualified institutional placement (QIP), further public offer (FPO), private placement and/or combination thereof, as may be considered appropriate under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals".

 

Both proposals are subject to approval of the members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) on September 29, 2025.

ACME Solar Holdings is a pure-play, fully integrated renewable energy company in India, with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, hybrid, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Texmaco, RVNL form joint venture to boost rail modernisation, exports

Ranju Alex

Accor Hotels appoints Ranju Alex as new CEO for South Asia operations

jammu and kashmir bank, jammu bank, J&K bank

J&K Bank names veteran banker S Krishnan as non-executive chairman

Jet Airways

Jet Airways to transfer Mumbai office lease to Parthos for ₹370 crore

Vizhinjam, Seaport, Port

Adani's Vizhinjam port hits record 1 mn TEUs in just 9 months of operations

Topics : ACME Solar Fundraising equity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon