Powered by PLI, India may add 150,000 new jobs in phone manufacturing

The govt's PLI scheme and the long-term plans of many companies to move their production facilities to India are giving a big push to jobs in the sector

BS Web Team New Delhi
Foxconn

Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
India is expected to generate 150,000 new jobs in mobile manufacturing as leading manufacturers are in search of manpower to meet their expansion plans in the country, according to a report published in The Economic Times (ET).

Driven by the global shift to manufacture beyond China and the Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, top mobile phone manufacturers and makers of associated devices are planning large-scale expansions in India.

As a result, large-scale hiring is being planned to support this expansion, and the report cited staffing companies such as TeamLease, Randstad, Quess, and Ciel HR Services that keep an eye on the space.

A total of around 120,000–150,000 jobs are expected to be created this financial year in this space. However, only 30,000–40,000 jobs are likely to be direct employment, and the remaining jobs may be indirect roles, mostly on the manufacturing side, the report added.
The report cited staffing companies as saying that Apple's vendors, such as Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, along with Tata Group, Salcomp, Samsung, and Nokia, are among the companies that are likely to generate jobs in the country.

CEO of Teamlease, Kartik Narayan, was quoted as saying in the report, "Most mobile brands and their component manufacturing and assembly partners who already have or are looking to set up some form of manufacturing in India are ramping up hiring."
The ET report quoted Narayan as saying that the government's PLI scheme and the long-term plans of many companies to move their production facilities to India are giving a big push to jobs in the sector.

Topics : Samsung | PLI scheme | Indian Employees | Employment in India | Apple iPhones | Wistron Corp | Foxconn | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

