Powered by PLI, India may add 150,000 new jobs in phone manufacturing

India is expected to generate 150,000 new jobs in mobile manufacturing as leading manufacturers are in search of manpower to meet their expansion plans in the country, according to a report published in



As a result, large-scale hiring is being planned to support this expansion, and the report cited staffing companies such as TeamLease, Randstad, Quess, and Ciel HR Services that keep an eye on the space.

Driven by the global shift to manufacture beyond China and the Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, top mobile phone manufacturers and makers of associated devices are planning large-scale expansions in India.