GQG adds more Nvidia, considers increasing exposure to Adani, says CIO

By Carolina Mandl

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A big buyer of Nvidia Corp's shares in the first quarter, Australia-listed investment firm GQG Partners, said it has continued to increase its exposure to the company since then and intends to buy more stocks of India's conglomerate Adani.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based GQG, which manages almost $100 billion in assets, added 8.2 million shares in Nvidia in the first quarter, worth $2.3 billion then, according to a regulatory filing. Since then, Chief Investment Officer Rajiv Jain said in an interview that GQG has "meaningfully increased" its position in Nvidia. The CIO declined to disclose the amount it further invested.

Jain also said the asset manager is considering raising its exposure to Adani by participating in capital increases the group announced in May.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York)

Also Read Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses? Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion Who is Rajiv Jain, and how he built his $92 billion empire at GQG Partners Why Nvidia is on a bull run on Wall Street despite slump in computer sales UBS revises FY24 GDP growth forecast up by 70 bps to 6.2 pc Pay Rs 380 crore to Kalanithi Maran: Delhi High Court directs SpiceJet Indiabulls HFC eyes to scale up monthly disbursement to Rs 1,200-1,300 cr TeamLease co-founder & executive director Rituparna Chakraborty steps down Meesho becomes world's fastest shopping app to cross 500 mn downloads