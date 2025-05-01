Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Saudi Aramco likely to pick 20% each in new BPCL, ONGC refineries

Saudi Aramco likely to pick 20% each in new BPCL, ONGC refineries

India, which ranks as the world's third-largest oil consumer, aims to establish itself as a global refining centre as Western corporations reduce their crude processing capabilities

Aramco

Aramco (Photo: Reuters)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Saudi Aramco is likely to acquire 20 per cent ownership in two new refineries planned by state-owned companies Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL). The move comes as Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, looks for a stable outlet for its crude in the world’s fastest-growing emerging market.
 
Aramco is in separate talks to invest in BPCL’s planned refinery in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh and a proposed ONGC refinery in Gujarat.  Both projects are expected to operate with a debt-equity ratio of 7:3.
 
Each refinery will have the capacity to process 12 million tonnes of crude oil yearly. Aramco’s initial investment in both facilities could total around $2.8 billion. These investments could potentially increase to $5 billion in the future.
 
 
While an agreement was signed between the two countries to establish refineries in India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Riyadh on April 23, the specific arrangements are still being worked out.
 

India, which ranks as the world’s third-largest oil consumer, aims to establish itself as a global refining centre as Western corporations reduce their crude processing capabilities while transitioning toward cleaner fuels.
 
Saudi Arabia’s share of India’s oil imports has declined as refiners that have invested billions of dollars in upgrading their plants diversify crude sources to tap cheaper alternatives, including from Russia.  Also read: ONGC's cheaper APM gas supply dips, costlier supply to distributors doubles
 
Aramco had long sought entry into the country’s refining sector with little success. In 2018, the company joined a consortium of Indian companies to develop a 1.2 million barrels per day refinery and petrochemical facility in western India, and in 2019, it entered into a non-binding agreement to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Reliance Industries’ oil-to-chemical operations.
 
However, the major refinery project has experienced delays due to challenges in land acquisition, and the arrangement with Reliance was terminated because of disagreements regarding valuation.
 

First Published: May 01 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

