Arbitral tribunal asks AAI to refund annual fees to Adani-owned MIAL

MIAL, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, operates Mumbai airport, India's second busiest

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

An arbitral tribunal has asked the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to refund monthly fees taken from Adani Group-owned Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) during the Covid-affected period between March 2020 and February 2022.

MIAL, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, operates Mumbai airport, India's second busiest.
MIAL had invoked arbitration against the AAI "seeking certain reliefs as eligible to it on account of the occurrence of a Force Majeure event (Covid-19 period) under the Operation, Management, and Development Agreement dated April 4, 2006," AEL said in a statement.

"The Arbitral Tribunal has pronounced the Award on 6 January 2024, the key aspects of the Award being the following: MIAL is excused from making payment of the Monthly Annual Fee ('MAF') for the period from 13 March 2020 to 28 February 2022 due to the existence of force majeure," it noted.

"Accordingly, the amount of MAF paid by MIAL to AAI for the period 13 March 2020 to 28 February 2022 is ordered to be refunded along with interest," it added.

There shall be an extension of the term of OMDA for the period equivalent to 13 March 2020 to 28 February 2022, as per the order.

The award may be challenged by AAI within three months, in which case MIAL will appropriately defend the matter, AEL stated.

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

