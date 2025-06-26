Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / AstraZeneca sets up ₹166 cr Global Hub to boost AI driven healthcare

AstraZeneca sets up ₹166 cr Global Hub to boost AI driven healthcare

The Global Hub reflects AstraZeneca's dedication to environmental sustainability and the facility is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification

AstraZeneca

This marks the second major investment by AstraZeneca in July 2024 after it announced expansion of its Global Innovation and Technology Centre in Chennai with an outlay of Rs 250 crore. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global bio-pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has established its state-of-the-art Global Hub in Bengaluru investing Rs 166 crore to focus on development of AI-powered healthcare solutions, a top official said on Thursday.

This marks the second major investment by AstraZeneca in July 2024 after it announced expansion of its Global Innovation and Technology Centre in Chennai with an outlay of Rs 250 crore.

The new facility in Bengaluru is designed to accommodate nearly 1,300 employees including 400 new jobs. It will support the company's capabilities in AI-powered innovation across Research and Development, global business services, Information Technology and digital health operations, among others.

 

The Global Hub in Bengaluru is dedicated to Research and Development, Global Business Services, Information Technology while the Global Innovation and Technology Centre in Chennai serves as a strategic hub for IT, Global Business Services.

Following the expansion of the facility, the combined workforce of AstraZeneca India Pvt Ltd would reach close to 4,000 employees, strengthening company's capability to deliver life-changing medicines to patients worldwide.

Also Read

market, stock trading, trading

AstraZeneca Pharma shares surge 12% after Q4 results; profit jumps 48%

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Pharma Q4 FY25 net profit jumps 48% to Rs 58.25 crore

Pharma Sector, Pharma Companies

AstraZeneca Pharma rises 2% on securing CDSCO nod for Benralizumab solution

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca says potential US tariffs manageable; faces another China fine

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca India surrenders marketing approval of prostate cancer drug

Commenting on the development, company Vice President Global Business Services, Jackie Crockford said, "Our Global Hub in Bengaluru is a strategic investment that will play a vital role in advancing AstraZeneca's bold ambition to deliver 20 new medicines by 2030 by strengthening automated, scalable, data-driven and patient centric solutions."  "This step reflects our commitment to tapping into the world-class talent and ecosystem available in Karnataka to power the next generation of scientific innovation." he said in a company statement here.

The new facility would serve as a dynamic hub in advanced clinical research supporting AstraZeneca's global therapeutic areas, development of AI-powered healthcare solutions, centralised data analytics to enhance clinical trial efficiency among others.

AstraZeneca Global Patient Safety BioPharma, Vice-President Magnus Nord said, "This hub enhances our Research and Development capabilities by connecting us with India's exceptional scientific and technological expertise."  The expansion would accelerate the development of innovative medicines and deliver across Research and Development, ultimately benefitting patients around the world", Nord said.

The Global Hub reflects AstraZeneca's dedication to environmental sustainability and the facility is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification. It is currently powered by 75 per cent green energy. It has waste-water recycling, Internet-of-Things (IoT) enabled systems for optimised energy management among others.

More From This Section

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group

DS Group VC expects Pulse candy to become Rs 1K-cr brand in 2 yrs

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

Adani, 4 others submit ₹10k-11k cr bids for Jaiprakash Associates

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Sundaram Home Finance aims to disburse ₹300 crore in Madhya Pradesh

Shell

Oil giant Shell denies plan to acquire rival BP in £60 billion merger

Airtel

New fraud detection system shielded 3.5 mn users in Delhi-NCR, says Airtel

Topics : Artificial intelligence AstraZeneca Artificial Intelligence in health Bengaluru Pharma sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon