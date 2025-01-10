Business Standard

Ashiana Housing sales bookings jump over 2.5 times to Rs 454 crore in Q3

The company's sales bookings stood at Rs 173.88 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Realty firm Ashiana Housing has reported over 2.5-fold jump in its sales bookings to Rs 454.31 crore in the quarter ended December on strong demand for its residential properties.

The company's sales bookings stood at Rs 173.88 crore in the year-ago period.

During April-December period of this fiscal, Ashiana Housing sales bookings increased to Rs 1,362.17 crore from Rs 935.68 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to the latest regulatory filing.

During the third quarter of 2024-25 fiscal, Ashiana Housing sold 451 units as against 252 units booked in the year-ago period.

Delhi-based Ashiana is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

 

The company is mainly into the housing segment and specialises in senior living homes.

During the 2023-24 financial year, Ashiana Housing had sold properties worth Rs 1,798.22 crore.

From the past 6-7 years, real estate developers having good track record of executing projects are gaining market share at the cost of fly-by-night builders.

Sales of such players have increased significantly.

Industry experts attribute this consolidation in demand towards trusted builders to the enactment of real estate law RERA, besides increased awareness levels among consumers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Housing sales home sales Real Estate

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

