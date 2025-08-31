Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PRYMA Aerospace gets DGCA nod for Arjuna drone to aid agriculture

PRYMA Aerospace gets DGCA nod for Arjuna drone to aid agriculture

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the DGCA Certificate to Mandhani, the company stated

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Drone technology is largely used by farmers for crop monitoring and spraying pesticides and fertilisers with high precision, improving crop yields and reducing chemical waste. (Representative image: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Jalna
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

City-based drone manufacturer PRYMA Aerospace has received the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) certification for its Arjuna drone, which will enable the company to deploy the machine for agriculture-related activities.

The development comes close on the heels of the aviation safety regulator recently approving the group's Drone School of Excellence as a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) and making it India's first end-to-end pathway for drone manufacturing, pilot training, and large-scale deployment through Salam Kisan's nationwide platform, PRYM Group's founder and CEO, Dhanashree Mandhani said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the DGCA Certificate to Mandhani, the company stated.

 

Earlier this year, PRYM Group signed a Rs 300 crore MoU with the state government at the World Economic Forum in Davos to accelerate drone adoption and skill development.

This certification is more than a regulatory milestone; it is proof that India can build and scale world-class indigenous drone technology. Salam Kisan has already empowered three lakh farmers with drone spraying and precision farming solutions," she said.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Drones critical to modern warfare, need to be part of policy: Rajnath Singh

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Search operation underway after drone sightings near LoC in J&K's Poonch

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

IdeaForge Technology launches Q6V2 GEO drone for advanced mapping uses

Drone

Delivery drones coming to more US neighbourhoods after slow start

Rajnath Singh

Defence Ministry clears ₹67,000 crore military upgrade for armed forces

With DGCA approvals for both training and hardware, according to Mandhani, the company is ready to scale Salam Kisan's services on a pan-India basis and create a sustainable ecosystem for farmers and rural entrepreneurs.

Drone technology is largely used by farmers for crop monitoring and spraying pesticides and fertilisers with high precision, improving crop yields and reducing chemical waste.

Besides, these machines provide detailed data for soil and water management, helping farmers make more efficient, eco-friendly decisions and improve overall farm management.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

coal mines

Coal India production slump likely to continue for another monthpremium

Isha Ambani

RCPL's $1 trillion revenue goal seen as huge value creator: Brokeragespremium

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani's AGM debut signals generational shift at Reliance Industriespremium

Chamarajanagar plant, KM Birla

With dual engines, Aditya Birla to lead India's fashion industry: KM Birla

artificial intelligence

Airtel builds 6 AI agents, 'Thanks app' to transform customer searchpremium

Topics : Drones Agriculture DGCA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon