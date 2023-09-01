Ashok Leyland reports 10% rise in sales to 15,576 units in August

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a 10 per cent increase in total sales at 15,576 units in August 2023.

The same stood at 14,121 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were at 14,545 units last month as against 13,301 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 9 per cent, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market were 17 per cent higher at 9,013 units as compared to 7,671 units in August 2022, it added.

However, sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were down 2 per cent at 5,532 units last month as against 5,630 units in August last year.

