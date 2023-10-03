close
Ashok Leyland September sales: Total sales up 9% YoY to 19,202 units

Bus sales for the company more than doubled in domestic sales as Ashok Leyland dispatched 1,851 units in September, which is 119% more than the 847 units sold during the same period a year ago

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland strengthens its CNG portfolio with the launch of the ICV E-Comet STAR CNG Range

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 9:43 AM IST
Ashok Leyland Ltd reported a 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its total sales as the company sold a total of 19,202 units in September 2023. The number stood at 17,549 vehicles for September 2022, the company informed in a regulatory filing with the BSE. The company's domestic sales registered an impressive growth of 10 per cent at 18,193 units. These sales included medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV trucks) along with buses and light commercial vehicles (LCV), the company said.

Bus sales for the company more than doubled in domestic sales as Ashok Leyland dispatched 1,851 units in September, which is 119 per cent more than the 847 units sold during the same period a year ago. Total domestic sales of medium and heavy trucks grew by 14 per cent.

The combined figure for domestic sales and exports of buses was also impressive as the company registered a 79 per cent rise in its sales. The growth was small regarding total (domestic plus exports) sales of light commercial vehicles, at 3 per cent.

Topics : Ashok Leyland Auto Hinduja Group commercial vehicle Commercial vehicle sales automobile manufacturer BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

