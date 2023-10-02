close
KKR sells industrial properties across United States worth over $560 mn

Since the pandemic sparked a shift away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores and towards online shopping, retailers continue to have a high demand for industrial buildings like warehouses

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
US private-equity firm KKR said on Monday it has completed the sale of an industrial property portfolio of 5 million square feet (465,000 square meters) for a total aggregate value of over $560 million.
 
The sales, primarily comprising assets in KKR's Real Estate Partners Americas II fund, include more than 50 industrial buildings spread across Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, the Lehigh Valley and Central Pennsylvania, the company said, without disclosing details of the buyer.
 
Since the pandemic sparked a shift away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores and towards online shopping, retailers continue to have a high demand for industrial buildings like warehouses and logistic facilities.
 
"These sales demonstrate the attractive bid that exists for a quality assets in supply-constrained locations," said Roger Morales, partner and head of real estate acquisitions in the Americas at KKR.
 
The company sold a 14.5 million square feet industry portfolio in 2021 for about $2.2 billion to Oxford Properties Group, a real estate investor based in Canada.
 
Including the recent sale, KKR has sold about 21 million square feet industrial real estate since 2021.

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

