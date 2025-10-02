Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 10:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashoka Buildcon takes 61% stake in JTCL with ₹166 crore acquisition deal

Ashoka Buildcon takes 61% stake in JTCL with ₹166 crore acquisition deal

Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company Private Limited (JTCL) has a total income of ₹265.50 crore and a net worth of ₹639.89 crore, based on audited financial statements of FY 2025

This acquisition will consolidate the company and its group investments into JTCL and facilitate exit for Investors.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Ashoka Buildcon on Thursday said it has acquired a majority stake in Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company Private Limited (JTCL) for Rs 166 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon, in a regulatory filing, said the acquisition is pursuant to the securities purchase agreement with Macquarie SBI Infrastructure Investments Pte Limited and SBI Macquarie Infrastructure Trust (collectively 'investors') for the acquisition of all investments of the investors in JTCL.

"Ashoka Buildcon's subsidiary Viva Highways Limited has today acquired 7,46,20,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, held by the investors in JTCL, at a consideration of Rs 1,66,59,93,151.

"In view of the above acquisition by VHL, the shareholding of the Company in JTCL through its subsidiaries viz VHL & ACL has increased to 61.17 per cent of the paid-up share capital of JTCL," it said.

 

Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company Private Limited (JTCL) has a total income of Rs 265.50 crore and a net worth of Rs 639.89 crore, based on audited financial statements of FY 2025.

The acquisition of equity shares was completed on October 1, 2025.

JTCL was incorporated on July 10, 2007, and has been granted a concession by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation vide agreement dated August 20, 2007, for reconstruction, strengthening, widening and rehabilitation of 125 km to 250 km of State Highway (SH)-31 in Madhya Pradesh on a Build Operate and Transfer basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company News Ashoka Buildcon acquisition

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

