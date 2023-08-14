Confirmation

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 53.86 cr

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 20.15 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd on Monday reported over two-fold rise in profit after tax at Rs 53.86 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.
The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 20.15 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 295.46 crore, as against Rs 232.33 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses were higher at Rs 232.17 crore, as against Rs 209.14 crore, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AstraZeneca Q1 results Pharma sector medical

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

