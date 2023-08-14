AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 53.86 cr

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd on Monday reported over two-fold rise in profit after tax at Rs 53.86 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 20.15 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 295.46 crore, as against Rs 232.33 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 232.17 crore, as against Rs 209.14 crore, the company said.

Also Read AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for drug to treat biliary tract cancer Torrent Group capitalisation tops Rs 1 trn fuelled by acquisitions, EV push One-shot chikungunya vaccine found safe, effective in first phase 3 trial AstraZeneca shot raised heart-related death risk in young women: Report WBSSC scam: More relatives of TMC leaders in list of terminated staff Hi-Tech Pipes Q1 net profit grows around 80% to Rs 8 cr, revenue up 24% MakeMyTrip, Ministry of tourism unveil 600+ travel destinations in India Morgan Stanley backed RE firm Continuum to refinance $400 mn bonds SK Hynix denies negotiation, collaboration with SRAM & MRAM for chip plant MRPL to phase out exports in next 2-3 years as it adds retail outlets