Home / Companies / News / At ₹4,140 cr, JV led by Siemens lowest bidder for bullet train signalling

At ₹4,140 cr, JV led by Siemens lowest bidder for bullet train signalling

The corridor is expected to begin with indigenous bullet trains

Japan bullet train E10
“So far, nothing has been communicated to Siemens JV on the contract awarding, as it is currently with a tender evaluation committee. The process should take a couple of weeks,” an official said

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A joint venture (JV) of German major Siemens and Indian infrastructure player Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon (DRA Infra) has emerged the lowest bidder to provide signalling systems for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor – India’s first ‘bullet train’.
 
According to the government and industry sources in the know, the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) -- the central government-owned special purpose vehicle responsible for the project -- opened financial bids from two bidders and declared Siemens-DRA’s ₹4,140 crore to be the lowest.
 
The second lowest and the only other bid was made by a JV of French railway
Siemens India Siemens Siemens AG Bullet train India

