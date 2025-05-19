At ₹4,140 cr, JV led by Siemens lowest bidder for bullet train signalling

A joint venture (JV) of German major Siemens and Indian infrastructure player Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon (DRA Infra) has emerged the lowest bidder to provide signalling systems for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor – India’s first ‘bullet train’.

According to the government and industry sources in the know, the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) -- the central government-owned special purpose vehicle responsible for the project -- opened financial bids from two bidders and declared Siemens-DRA’s ₹4,140 crore to be the lowest.

The second lowest and the only other bid was made by a JV of French railway