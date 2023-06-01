close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Avataar Holdings sells 5% stake in RateGain Travel for Rs 206 crore

Avataar Holdings on Thursday offloaded a 5 per cent stake in RateGain Travel Technologies for Rs 206 crore through an open market transaction

Press Trust of India New Delhi
stake, share, investment, equity, shareholder, promoter, banks, disinvestment, markets, returns, stocks,diversification

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Avataar Holdings on Thursday offloaded a 5 per cent stake in RateGain Travel Technologies for Rs 206 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Avataar Holdings sold 55 lakh shares, amounting to a 5 per cent stake in RateGain Travel Technologies.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 375.02 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 206.26 crore.

Post the latest transaction, the shareholding of Avataar has been reduced to 2.07 per cent from 7.07 per cent (as of March 2023) equity in RateGain.

Shares of RateGain gained 0.76 per cent to close at Rs 379.40 per piece on the BSE.

Also Read

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

Indians help Singapore cross 6 mn visitors mark, record best tourism year

Accounting practices at start-ups in India come under the scanner

RateGain acquires travel data exchange platform Adara for $16 million

Indian domestic air travel is now at 85% of 2019 level, says IATA

AstraZeneca receives CDSCO's approval for cancer drug Tremelimumab

Radisson Hotel Group signs 11 new hotels across brands this year till April

Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 1,250 crore into its financial services arm

TCS denies strict warning to employees in return-to-office policy

Food Corporation of India to conclude recruitment process of 5,159 posts

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : start- ups Travel

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

AstraZeneca receives CDSCO's approval for cancer drug Tremelimumab

Pharma, medicine, pharmaceutics
1 min read

Radisson Hotel Group signs 11 new hotels across brands this year till April

Radisson
1 min read

Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 1,250 crore into its financial services arm

Aditya Birla Capital
2 min read

TCS denies strict warning to employees in return-to-office policy

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Food Corporation of India to conclude recruitment process of 5,159 posts

Food Corporation of India silos
2 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Monthly sales of Rs 25 cr each! Apple's India stores hit it out of the park

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024

Foxconn Technology Group
1 min read

Coal India share sale: Institutional portion oversubscribed, stock falls

Coal India
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon