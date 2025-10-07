Axis Bank sets its sights on acquisition financing, awaits RBI guidelines

Following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) indication that it will allow domestic banks to fund acquisitions by Indian corporates, Axis Bank — the country’s third-largest private sector lender — said it plans to enter the segment in a big way, as it aims to bank all major corporates in the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Bank, said, “We want to bank with all the major corporates of India. We are the biggest players in bond syndication and loan syndication.”

Chaudhry, however, did not specify