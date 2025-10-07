Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axis Bank sets its sights on acquisition financing, awaits RBI guidelines

Amitabh Chaudhry says the lender will rival foreign banks in acquisition financing as it awaits RBI's final guidelines on selling stake in Axis Finance

However, Chaudhry said the private credit segment, although growing, is still not a challenge for domestic banks. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) indication that it will allow domestic banks to fund acquisitions by Indian corporates, Axis Bank — the country’s third-largest private sector lender — said it plans to enter the segment in a big way, as it aims to bank all major corporates in the country.
 
Speaking on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Bank, said, “We want to bank with all the major corporates of India. We are the biggest players in bond syndication and loan syndication.”
 
Chaudhry, however, did not specify
