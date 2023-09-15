ZebPay partners with Brave browser to enable Indian users to earn tokens

ZebPay, a crypto asset exchange platform, on Friday announced its partnership with Brave browser that will enable Indian users to earn Basic Attention Tokens (BAT).

Users will be able to connect a ZebPay account to their Brave Rewards wallet to earn these tokens.

"This strategic partnership not only reinforces our commitment to empowering users but also demonstrates our unwavering support of the crypto ecosystem in India. By enabling users to seamlessly transfer Brave Rewards to ZebPay, we are unlocking a new realm of possibilities for crypto enthusiasts," said Rahul Pagidipati, chief executive officer at ZebPay.

ZebPay said existing users in India with previous earnings will also be able to connect a ZebPay account. Users can have their balances redeemed for BAT and later transferred to their ZebPay accounts.

The crypto platform added that creators will also be able to connect a ZebPay account to their Brave Creators account in the near future. This will enable the creators to receive BAT contributions from Brave Rewards users.

Moreover, users will be able to encash the tokens into a fiat currency once they earn a minimum of one BAT. Currently, the value of one BAT is $0.17.

ZebPay said this partnership makes the company the only crypto exchange in India to have this feature, and one of three companies globally.

"With this custodial integration, users can seamlessly access their BAT payouts in their ZebPay account and get rewarded for their online attention," said Brendan Eich, chief executive officer and co-founder of Brave.

Founded in 2014, ZebPay has clocked over seven million downloads. ZebPay members can invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, among other crypto assets, while trading crypto-fiat and crypto-crypto pairs.