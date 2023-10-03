close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

Bajaj Allianz gets Rs 1,010 crore tax demand from GST intelligence

The notice claims that the general insurer has not paid GST on reinsurance premium, despite receiving commissions from co-insurance companies

Bajaj Allianz

Bajaj Allianz

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (GST) has issued a tax demand and Show Cause Cum Demand Notice to Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company worth Rs 1,010 crore for alleged non-payment of taxes during July 2017 to March 2022.

"Please note that Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited ('BAGIC'), an unlisted material subsidiary of the Company, has received a Show Cause Cum Demand Notice from the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence, Pune Zonal Unit, under Section 73(1) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 ('the Act'), on 29 September 2023, alleging a tax demand of Rs 1,010,05,80,540," the exchange filing on Tuesday noted.

The notice claims that the general insurer has not paid GST on reinsurance premium, despite receiving commissions from co-insurance companies.

"The alleged demand and the impugned Show Cause Cum Demand Notice pertain to non-payment of GST on the co-insurance premium accepted as a follower in case of co-insurance transactions and non-payment of GST on re-insurance commission accepted on the reinsurance premium ceded to various Indian and foreign reinsurance companies during the period July 2017 to March 2022," the filing added.

Also Read

Bajaj Allianz declares bonus worth Rs 1,201 cr for policyholders

Titanic sub tragedy: Only 2 insurance covers in India for adventure junkies

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

IndusInd, Federal Bank clock healthy double-digit growth in Q2 advances

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering pays Rs 10 lakh to settle case with Sebi

Flipkart unveils VIP subscription programme ahead of the festive season

Krypton may invest $100 mn to set up a fabrication unit in Karnataka

Tata Technologies pays Rs 25 lakh to settle shares issuance case with Sebi

Topics : Goods and Services Tax GST Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon