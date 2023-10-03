close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

Flipkart unveils VIP subscription programme ahead of the festive season

Flipkart is taking on Amazon by introducing a paid subscription service primarily aimed at shoppers in top cities.

Flipkart

Photo: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Flipkart is taking on Amazon by introducing a paid subscription service primarily aimed at shoppers in top cities. The Walmart-owned e-commerce firm on Monday launched the Flipkart VIP Subscription Programme and said it would deliver unmatched service and convenience. It would unlock a host of unique benefits for customers for their festive shopping needs. By upgrading to the VIP Subscription Programme for an annual membership fee of Rs 499, customers will access membership rewards to enrich their shopping journey on Flipkart. The company introduced the service just a few days before its flagship festive sale, The Big Billion Days (BBD). Amazon already runs a similar paid subscription service called Amazon Prime.

"As we gear up for the festive season, this programme will elevate the shopping experience to new heights by offering a multitude of integrated rewards," said Hemant Badri, senior vice president, head of supply chain and customer experience, Flipkart Group.

Flipkart's VIP Subscription Programme will enable a differentiated customer experience through offerings like free same and next day delivery, returns within 48 hours, a welcome gift box worth Rs 499, and instant access to a dedicated customer support team. Further, customers can earn 5 per cent SuperCoins (up to 300) on all purchases and an extra 5 per cent savings using SuperCoins on all products across the Flipkart group (including Cleartrip). The VIP Subscription Programme membership will enable cancellation/rescheduling of flights on Cleartrip for Rs 1. As part of its integrated rewards and benefits ecosystem, these offerings have also been extended to Flipkart's partner platforms including Cleartrip. The VIP Subscription Programme membership is available only in four major metro cities: Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR.

"This will elevate our customers' shopping on Flipkart by providing superior service and bring the best of benefits across the Flipkart group, including Cleartrip, Health+ and more," said Prabh Singh, senior vice president, Growth (User and Ads), Flipkart.

Recently, as part of Flipkart's loyalty programme, an upgraded version of the Flipkart Plus membership was introduced. Here, initiatives such as Plus and Plus Premium will continue to exist for the customers to avail the benefits which are a part of that programme.

"We are confident that this new initiative will bolster Flipkart as the chosen destination for shoppers across the country," said Bharath Ram, senior vice president, user acquisition and retention, Flipkart.

Also Read

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble

Amazon, Flipkart sales could go up by 16% on festive season boost

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Krypton may invest $100 mn to set up a fabrication unit in Karnataka

Tata Technologies pays Rs 25 lakh to settle shares issuance case with Sebi

Uganda Airlines launches non-stop Mumbai service, first in over 5 decades

Abu Dhabi-based IHC increases stake in Adani Enterprises to over 5%

AMSL to defence equipment manufacturing facility in Telangaga at Rs 150 cr


Topics : Flipkart festive season Amazon E-commerce sellers

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon