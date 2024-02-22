Bajaj Auto enhances stake in Yulu Bikes with Rs 45.75 cr investment

Bajaj Auto on Thursday said it has invested an additional Rs 45.75 crore in electric bike-sharing platform Yulu Bikes.
Post the fresh investment, the company's shareholding in Yulu Bikes stands at 18.8 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of the electric bike-sharing platform, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
In 2019, Bajaj Auto announced an investment of USD 8 million (around Rs 66 crore) in Yulu to boost electric vehicle adoption in India.
