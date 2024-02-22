Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bajaj Auto enhances stake in Yulu Bikes with Rs 45.75 cr investment

In 2019, Bajaj Auto announced an investment of USD 8 million (around Rs 66 crore) in Yulu to boost electric vehicle adoption in India

Yulu, EV, electric vehicle, Yulu bikes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto on Thursday said it has invested an additional Rs 45.75 crore in electric bike-sharing platform Yulu Bikes.
Post the fresh investment, the company's shareholding in Yulu Bikes stands at 18.8 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of the electric bike-sharing platform, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In 2019, Bajaj Auto announced an investment of USD 8 million (around Rs 66 crore) in Yulu to boost electric vehicle adoption in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Bajaj Auto zooms 5% to hit new high, tops Rs 5000 on BofA's double-upgrade

HOP Electric eyes 3-fold jump in sales in 2024, to launch mass-mkt e-bike

50,000 jobless due to new scheme: Bike taxi drivers write to Delhi LG

Angel One plans to raise Rs 2,000 cr to tap opportunities in fintech space

Global PE major KKR raises $6.4 bn for Asia Pacific infrastructure fund

Unclear violation in Sterlite Copper shutdown affects investment, says SC

Airtel announces in-flight connectivity for users on international routes

Moderna reports surprise Q4 profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine

Topics : Bajaj Auto Yulu bikes Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon