Airtel announces in-flight connectivity for users on international routes

Partnership with UK-based Aeromobile will allow Airtel users surf the web, make online calls on 19 global carriers

Between 2012 and 2017, Bharti Airtel bought BWA spectrum from Qualcomm, Aircel and Tikona Digital who were the second players in different circles.

The lack of an Indian carrier in the list would mean that the new plans would not work on domestic flights

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Bharti AIrtel on Thursday introduced in-flight roaming packages that will allow its subscribers to use the internet and make online calls during international flights for the first time.

Airtel's partnership with UK-based Aeromobile, a mobile service provider for the aviation industry, will allow high speed voice calling for both prepaid and postpaid customers when flying on any of its 19 partner airlines, the company said. This includes Emirates, Etihad, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines and Cathay Pacific, among others, Aeromobile's website shows.
The lack of an Indian carrier in the list would mean that the new plans would not work on domestic flights. Airtel's primary rival Reliance Jio had begun offering in-flight connectivity on international routes back in 2020, partnering with Aeromobile.

Starting at Rs. 195 for 250 MB of data, the plans include 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS, with a 24-hour validity. Apart from the entry level plan, a Rs. 295 plan for 500 MB, and RS. 595 plan for 1 GB has been announced. Customers subscribed to roaming packs priced at Rs. 2997 for prepaid and Rs. 3999 for postpaid and above will automatically enjoy the in-flight roaming benefit at no additional cost, the company said.

Aeromobile is a subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation. AeroMobile’s services are available for installation either at the point of aircraft manufacture (linefit) or on aircraft in service (retrofit) across both Airbus and Boeing aircrafts

“Airtel has been at the forefront of providing seamless mobile connectivity to customers across the country. Today, we are thrilled to bring the same service on-board a flight through our in-flight roaming packs that will allow customers to enjoy high speed internet and seamless voice calling that will help them stay connected with their loved ones while on a flight,” Amit Tripathi – Director – Customer Experience and Marketing, Bharti Airtel, said,

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

