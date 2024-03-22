Bajaj Group commits Rs 5,000 cr for social initiatives under 'Bajaj Beyond'

The Bajaj Group on Friday committed Rs 5,000 crore to social impact initiatives over five years, focusing sharply on skill development under ‘Bajaj Beyond’ – the group’s new identity for all its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and charitable programmes. The aim is to benefit over 20 million youth, enabling them to leverage employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in India’s burgeoning economy.

“CSR should mean constructive social reform. Words alone don’t change the world unless they are put into action,” said Rajiv Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Auto, at the Akurdi campus near Pune.

Niraj Bajaj, chairman, Bajaj Auto Ltd., commented, “As stewards of the Bajaj legacy, we recognise our responsibility to give back to society. Our new initiative, Bajaj Beyond, transcends mere training programmes. We have launched a holistic approach that trains and prepares first-generation graduates from smaller towns and cities, helping them realise their full potential.”

Shekhar Bajaj, chairman and managing director, Bajaj Electricals, highlighted the ‘transformative’ impact of their initiatives.

Over the past ten years, the Bajaj Group has contributed close to Rs 4,000 crore to various CSR initiatives, mostly in skilling and education, health, livelihood, water conservation, and other developmental areas.

A notable recent initiative is the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) programme (launched in 2023), aiming to enhance the skills of engineering and diploma graduates in technologies pertinent to Industry 4.0. Beginning with a flagship centre in Pune (120 students), plans are underway to establish 15 centres across India. Likewise, Bajaj Finserv’s Certificate Program in Banking, Finance and Insurance (CPBFI) bridges the skill gap by linking industry with academia, empowering first-generation students from tier-2 and tier-3 towns. About 53,000 graduate students have enrolled in the course, shared Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finserv. Approximately 66 per cent of course participants are first-generation students, and 70 per cent are women. He added that the aim is to reach 400,000 young graduates under the CPBFI programme in the next five years.

Bajaj Finserv has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), under the Ministry of Education’s aegis.

Water conservation is another focus – the Bajaj Water Conservation Project, empowering communities to manage water resources, commenced in 2015 across 161 villages in Aurangabad district. Over Rs 140 crore has been allocated to communities for preventive healthcare, water, and sanitation in Vidarbha's water-scarce regions.

Rajiv Bajaj described the launch of BEST last year as a ‘valuable learning experience’, shedding light on the gap between theoretical education and practical skills needed in manufacturing. “With Bajaj Beyond, we will design future-proof curriculums, provide real-world, hands-on experiences, and equip our youth with the adaptability and innovation required to thrive in the evolving mobility landscape,” he said.

Sanjiv Bajaj noted that their CPBFI programme prepares youth for the rapidly expanding financial services sector, currently facing a talent shortfall. The 100-hour course may soon be part of the undergraduate curriculum with credits.

While the group is consolidating its CSR efforts under one umbrella, queries on political funding were declined by Niraj Bajaj. On government functioning, he stated any new government should work for the country's betterment and progression. The current government is performing well.

Bajaj Auto to Launch CNG Motorcycle in June

Bajaj Auto will introduce the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in June, confirmed Rajiv Bajaj, managing director.

In a recent television interview, Bajaj mentioned that compared to a gasoline motorcycle, carbon dioxide emissions are almost 50 per cent lower, carbon monoxide 75 per cent lower, and non-methane hydrocarbons 90 per cent lower. Bajaj Auto may introduce a range of CNG vehicles. By the end of 2024, about 8,000 CNG filling stations are anticipated.