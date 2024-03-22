'Next big playground for AI': Samsung taps into Indian 'tech-savvy' market

Jong-Hee (JH) Han, CEO and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, visited Samsung BKC at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai.

Hailing India as the next big playground for artificial intelligence (AI), Samsung said that it plans to bring AI and hyper-connectivity via its latest innovations to Indian consumers in a bid to improve their experience.

"AI will enable connected technologies to improve people's daily lives while always remaining non-intrusive and in the background. With our model of open collaboration, we want to bring AI and hyper-connectivity to all our consumers," Jong-Hee (JH) Han, vice-chairman, CEO and head of the 'Device eXperience (DX) Division' at Samsung Electronics said on Friday.

Han's remarks came as he paid a visit to Samsung BKC at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai, a first since the store's opening in January.

India fastest growing market for tech

Han cited India as one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets globally and offers a huge opportunity for Samsung. "India has a large population of tech-savvy young consumers that inspire us to innovate…," he said.

The Samsung leader also invited consumers to experience the South Korean company's latest AI innovations in its product portfolio, which includes televisions, digital appliances, and smartphones.

Samsung BKC store experience

Han declared the newly launched Samsung BKC store the "embodiment of our 'AI for All' vision and will showcase 'One Samsung'." The store encompasses various zones, where consumers can get a firsthand experience of Samsung's latest AI innovations.

Notably, as part of its 'AI for All' vision, Samsung unveiled Galaxy AI in its new Galaxy S24 smartphone series in January.

The Samsung BKC store was launched in January end, with an aim to provide its consumers with the experience of 'One Samsung.' The concept is Samsung's latest AI innovations and works to show how they power the company's connected devices ecosystem.