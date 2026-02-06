JK Tyre sees profit quadruple in Q3 on volumes, easing raw material costs

JK Tyre and Industries said its consolidated net profit quadrupled year-on-year to ₹207.7 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q3 FY26). The company also posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations, growing 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,222.9 crore.

What drove JK Tyre’s sharp profit rebound in Q3?

The net profit growth was driven by healthy demand supported by GST-led reforms, festive season momentum and a pickup in rural demand, along with benefits from premiumisation, operating leverage, execution efficiencies and easing raw material prices.

Last year, the company’s profitability was impacted by elevated raw material prices, with lower volumes also weighing on overall performance.

On a sequential basis, net profit declined 8.4 per cent, while revenue increased 5.3 per cent.

How did demand trends play out across segments?

Raghupati Singhania, chairman and managing director, said, “JK Tyre delivered a robust performance in Q3, on the back of healthy automobile demand supported by GST-led reforms, festive season momentum and positive rural sentiments. Strong traction across both OEM and replacement segments once again underscores customers’ enduring trust in the JK Tyre brand.”

The domestic business posted 16 per cent year-on-year growth, driven largely by the OEM segment, which grew 27 per cent, and a robust replacement segment that expanded 12 per cent.

Commercial vehicle demand showed signs of recovery during the quarter, while passenger vehicle OEM and replacement segments also witnessed healthy traction.

What was the performance of exports and overseas operations?

Exports demonstrated resilience despite geopolitical uncertainties. Export volumes rose 9 per cent year-on-year, though revenues remained largely flat due to geopolitical factors.

JK Tyre’s international subsidiary, JK Tornel Mexico, delivered a strong turnaround, with revenue rising 21 per cent to ₹616 crore. The Mexico subsidiary continues to serve the US market, benefiting from favourable duty structures.

What are JK Tyre’s capacity expansion plans?

The company announced a ₹1,130 crore capital expenditure plan to expand capacity across truck and bus radial (TBR), all-steel light truck radial (ASLTR) and passenger car radial (PCR) segments. The expansion is expected to increase overall capacity by around 7 per cent.

JK Tyre also highlighted new OEM wins, including electric vehicle tyre supplies for Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Punch EV, and fitment on the new Renault Duster with 18-inch Ranger HPE tyres.

The results were announced after market hours. The company’s shares rose 1.18 per cent to close at ₹542.40 on the BSE.