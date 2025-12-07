Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ceat aims to boost global presence, developing tyres for different markets

Ceat aims to boost global presence, developing tyres for different markets

The RPG Group firm garners around 20 per cent of its revenues from exports and expects the contribution to grow over the next few years

Ceat, Ceat Tyres

The company is testing tyres in the Nordic region, in Germany, in different areas.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tyre maker Ceat is developing tyres for various global markets as it aims to expand its exports to regions like Europe and US with plans to establish itself as a global brand, according to RPG Group Vice Chairman Anant Goenka.

The RPG Group firm garners around 20 per cent of its revenues from exports and expects the contribution to grow over the next few years.

"We are focusing a lot on international growth -- in the US, growth in the EU. Our goal is to become a global brand. We often say that industry in India can do more to develop and invest more in brands, invest in global growth and so on. So that's one area of focus for us," Goenka told PTI during an interaction.

 

He noted that the company is focussing on developing tyres on specific requirements of a region.

"What is the customer need in Italy, what is the customer need in Spain, we are developing an entire range of tyres for that specific market. It could be for the wine growing region, it could be for certain weather conditions in those countries," Goenka, who recently took over as FICCI President, stated.

Also Read

CEAT Tyres

Tyre stocks in focus: Ceat up 8% post Q2; should you buy, hold or sell?

Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, Ceat

Expect benefits of GST rate cut to accrue in coming quarters: Ceat MD & CEO

Ceat, Ceat Tyres

Ceat Q2 results: Profit surges 52% on Camso integration, volume growth

CEAT Specialty

CEAT Q2 results: Net profit jumps 52.6% to ₹186 crore on strong tyre demand

Tyre stocks on a roll

Tyre stocks rally up to 4% in weak market; MRF hits record high

The company is testing tyres in the Nordic region, in Germany, in different areas, Goenka said.

"We make tyres for specific road conditions. So in the Middle East, the cars go on straight roads. In Europe, there are curved roads. In the US, they have straight roads. The weather conditions are also different, so you have to develop tyres keeping all this in mind," he said.

Goenka said the tyre maker remains very optimistic about growth prospects going ahead.

"We are finding ourselves short on capacity. We sell about 60 per cent in the replacement market, 20 per cent internationally, and 20-25 per cent to OEMs. So to that extent, all sectors are looking fairly positive," he noted.

On the overall domestic tyre segment, Goenka said overall the future looks fairly positive.

"Raw material prices have been largely flat. Rubber is at about Rs 185 per kg today. Crude has been at USD 60 per barrel. That's the key raw material basket that we have. So to that extent, the outlook is also fairly positive from the demand side as well as raw material and margin side," Goenka said.

He noted that the company is looking at consolidating the Camso acquisition and converting it into a strategic advantage by making sure the capacity utilisation is good.

"We are leveraging the brand effectively. We are maintaining the premiumness of the brand," Goenka said.

Ceat acquired Michelin's Camso brand for about USD 225 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

AceVector

AceVector files updated IPO papers, targets ₹300 crore fresh issue

Patanjali

Patanjali Ayurved signs MoU with Russian govt to promote health & wellness

Whirlpool

Advent's $1 bn deal talks for Whirlpool India collapse due to disagreements

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Shreehas Tambe

Biocon to integrate Biocon Biologics in $5.5-bn tranx, pivots away from IPO

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon to make Biocon Biologics a wholly owned subsidiary in $5.5 bn deal

Topics : Ceat Tyres Ceat tyres

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon