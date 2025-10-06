Monday, October 06, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric's ferrite motor gets nod, cuts rare-earth dependence

Ola Electric's ferrite motor gets nod, cuts rare-earth dependence

India's largest EV maker secures certification for a ferrite motor that removes rare-earth magnets, tackling cost and supply-chain challenges in electric mobility

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Ola Electric has received government certification for a motor that eliminates rare-earth magnets in its electric scooters, potentially reducing costs and supply-chain dependence for India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer.
 
The ferrite motor, developed in-house and certified by a Tamil Nadu testing facility, matched the performance of conventional rare-earth permanent magnet motors in government-mandated tests.
 
The company plans to integrate the technology across its product lineup, addressing cost and sourcing challenges that have constrained electric vehicle adoption in price-sensitive Indian markets.
 
“This certification has been granted by Global Automotive Research Centre, Tamil Nadu, after Ola Electric’s ferrite motor underwent rigorous performance verification and mandatory motor power tests as per AIS 041 that is notified by the Ministry of Road Transport, Government of India,” said the company in a statement.
 
 
The tests showed that Ola Electric’s in-house developed ferrite motor’s performance matched that of the motors with rare-earth permanent magnets in terms of net power for 7kW and 11kW variants.

Ola said the ferrite motor delivers efficiency, performance, and durability on par with rare-earth permanent magnet motors, while dramatically lowering costs and de-risking supply chain fluctuations. The company first introduced its ferrite motor at its annual ‘Sankalp 2025’ event in August this year.
 
With this certification, Ola Electric said it will begin integrating the ferrite motor across its product lineup, further enhancing performance, affordability, and sustainability for millions of Indian consumers.
 
Rising geopolitical risks push innovation in EV motors
 
The development comes as rising trade tensions between the United States and China threaten to disrupt the global electric vehicle supply chain, particularly the production of EV battery cells.
 
Electric vehicle manufacturing is heavily reliant on rare-earth minerals, which are used in a range of critical components. Among them is the electric motor, a core element that converts electrical energy into mechanical power. Most EV motors rely on permanent magnets made from rare-earth elements such as neodymium—materials for which China remains a dominant global supplier.
 
Automakers seek alternatives amid rare-earth supply concerns
 
As geopolitical risks mount, automakers and suppliers are racing to secure alternative sources and develop technologies that reduce dependence on these strategically sensitive materials, according to experts.
 
Ola Electric’s ferrite motor marks a significant step in India’s effort to build a more self-reliant EV ecosystem, reducing exposure to global supply disruptions while pushing forward indigenous innovation in clean mobility.
 

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility mineral sector

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

