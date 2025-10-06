Monday, October 06, 2025 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp stock surges on festive demand, GST cuts boost outlook

Hero MotoCorp stock surges on festive demand, GST cuts boost outlook

Hero MotoCorp outpaces peers with 28% stock gains driven by strong festive demand, GST-led affordability boost, and rising scooter and export sales

Hero MotoCorp is accelerating its transformation toward sustainable, future ready mobility solutions, with their emerging mobility business - Vida.
premium

While its electric vehicle (EV) mix has increased to 2.3 per cent of total volumes from 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y, its export mix has risen to 7.7 per cent from 4.2 per cent a year ago. | File Image

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With gains of over 28 per cent, Hero MotoCorp is the best-performing large-cap auto stock over the past two months. The gains for the two-wheeler major have come on the back of an improved outlook for the rural segment, higher demand during the ongoing festive season and rising affordability due to cuts in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The key near-term triggers for the company are volumes in festive months, new launches and market share gains across categories. 
The company’s volumes in September saw 8 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y), aided by a 95 per cent jump in exports
Topics : Hero group automobile manufacturer two wheeler sales GST rate cuts
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon