Hero MotoCorp stock surges on festive demand, GST cuts boost outlook

With gains of over 28 per cent, Hero MotoCorp is the best-performing large-cap auto stock over the past two months. The gains for the two-wheeler major have come on the back of an improved outlook for the rural segment, higher demand during the ongoing festive season and rising affordability due to cuts in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The key near-term triggers for the company are volumes in festive months, new launches and market share gains across categories.

The company’s volumes in September saw 8 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y), aided by a 95 per cent jump in exports