Standard Chartered Bank sells entire 7.18% stake in CDSL for Rs 1,266 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Standard Chartered Bank on Wednesday sold its entire 7.18 per cent stake in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd for Rs 1,266 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Standard Chartered Bank offloaded 75 lakh shares of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL).
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,688.64 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,266.48 crore.
As of December 2023, Standard Chartered Bank had owned a 7.18 per cent stake in CDSL, shareholding data showed with the NSE.
Details of the buyers of CDSL's shares could not be ascertained.
Shares of CDSL plunged 5.58 per cent to close at Rs 1,689 apiece on the NSE..
In a separate transaction on the NSE, Chicago-based Equity International divested a 4.7 per cent stake in Samhi Hotels for Rs 209 crore through an open market transaction.
Equity International through its affiliate company -- Blue Chandra Pte Ltd -- sold shares of Gurugram-based Samhi Hotels.
As per the block deal data available with NSE, Blue Chandra Pte Ltd offloaded 1,01,73,756 shares, amounting to a 4.7 per cent stake in Samhi Hotels.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 206.10 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 209.68 crore.
DNB Fund - Asian Small Cap, DNB Fund - India, Societe Generale, TT Asia - Pacific Equity Fund were the buyers of Samhi Hotels shares.
On Wednesday, shares of Samhi Hotels fell 0.31 per cent to end at Rs 207.45 apiece on the NSE.
Equity International, a private equity firm founded by Sam Zell, made its first investment in SAMHI in 2011 and has been its largest shareholder for most of its history.
Blue Chandra Pte Ltd has sold approximately 50 per cent stake in the company in conjunction with the IPO.
SAMHI Hotels Ltd (SAMHI) is the third largest hotel ownership and asset management platform in India, with operating brands including Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Place, Sheraton and Holiday Inn Express by IHG.

In September last year, Samhi Hotels shares had a stellar debut on the NSE and BSE, settling nearly 16 per cent higher on the bourses.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

