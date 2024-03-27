Simpl expands partnership with Zomato to enhance convenience for customers

Simpl, the checkout network, announced the expansion of its partnership with food ordering and delivery platform Zomato. This includes integrating its 1-Tap Checkout with Zomato Gold, Intercity Legends, and Zomato Everyday. This is intended to enhance convenience for millions of customers across the country while improving conversions. This is also expected to increase average order value apart from driving user retention among other areas on the platform.

This expansion is also in line with Zomato’s larger vision of bringing better food for customers, conveniently. Through these integrations, millions of new and existing customers are expected to use Simpl’s 1-Tap Checkout on Zomato to fulfil an array of needs, thereby expanding the serviceable user base for both companies. This is important as Simpl has crossed 100 million checkouts on Zomato in six years since 2017, indicating strong consumer preference for convenience at the checkout stage. It will also be driven by a growing number of customers from tier-3 and beyond cities going online, along with increasing frequency of orders from customers in metro and tier-1,2 cities.

“Convenience is becoming a real differentiator in e-commerce today after selection and affordability, particularly with respect to food ordering and delivery, where customers transact more frequently than for any other category,” said Nitya Sharma, founder and chief executive officer, Simpl. “This necessitates the need for a hassle-free checkout solution which offers near zero transaction failures and a 1-Tap experience. These fundamentals have driven more than 100 million transactions on Zomato till date.”

Simpl’s Checkout contribution on the platform has also grown significantly over the last five years. The spends per user via 1-Tap checkout has grown by nearly 27x since 2018. The 2024 New Year's Eve saw the highest-ever single transaction of Rs 18,807 through Simpl’s 1-Tap Checkout on Zomato.

“Simpl has been our long-standing partner and the integration across offerings has allowed us to extend 1-Tap access to our customers, making their interaction with the platform seamless and hassle-free,” said Rakesh Ranjan, chief executive officer, Food Delivery, Zomato.

Currently, several large enterprises and emerging Direct-to-Customer (D2C) merchants in the food and hyperlocal delivery space offer Simpl’s 1-Tap Checkout to millions of their customers across the country.