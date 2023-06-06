BBK makes Oppo, OnePlus and Realme separate entities in India: Report



The development comes when Chinese companies in India face increased scrutiny, and Oppo Mobile is being investigated for alleged custom duty evasion of Rs 4,388 crore. The report added that the move is being seen as a way to "de-risk" the business from future government action. BBK Electronics Corp, China's largest smartphone manufacturer, has restructured its India operations and made its three brands, Oppo, OnePlus and Realme, independent entities, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Tuesday.



According to ET, in an earlier regulatory filing to the Registrar of Companies, Oppo said that around Rs 2,082 crore is now blocked in its frozen bank accounts and that its auditors have warned it casts uncertainty on the company's future. The sales and distribution of OnePlus and Realme have been transferred into their legal entities OnePlus Technology India and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (India), respectively. Earlier, their distribution was being handled by Oppo Mobiles India. Now, it will continue sales of Oppo phones only.



The report added that OnePlus Technology India has started signing billing, sales and distribution agreements with large retail chains and their distributors in India and Realme Mobile Telecommunications will start doing it soon. OnePlus and Realme are already looking for Indian contract manufacturers. Oppo Mobile will continue to manufacture all three smartphone brands for now.

Also Read Vivo X90 Pro review: A camera-focused phone backed by top-notch performance Realme Narzo N53 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details Narzo N55 goes on sale with introductory offers on Amazon, Realme e-store Vivo launches Vivo T2 5G series smartphone in India: Know specs, price Vivo announces Republic Day sale offers on select smartphones: Details here Byju's files suit against TLB acceleration, eyes Redwood's disqualification Rebel Foods offers ESOPs worth Rs 550 cr to kitchen, corporate employees HDFC Bank suspends senior executive over video of his unruly behaviour Henkel eyes around 30% share of premium hair styling segment by 2025 Unilever hunts for new chair after botched takeover, investor rows

Notably, BBK also owns Vivo and iQoo brands, and they operate under a separate entity, Vivo Mobile India.