HDFC Bank suspends senior executive over video of his unruly behaviour

HDFC Bank on Monday suspended a high-ranking employee after a video of his unruly behavior with juniors on meeting business targets went viral on the social media.

The country's largest private sector lender has suspended the vice president-rank officer based in Kolkata after a video highlighting his abusive behavior towards subordinates started getting shared on social media.

"Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank," the lender said in a statement.

The bank added that it has "a zero tolerance policy" for any form of misconduct and believes in treating all of its "employees with dignity and respect".

In the undated video, the employee said to be a vice president rank official in-charge of regional bank branching is seen asking colleagues to sell insurance policies, leading to concerns being voiced about misselling of financial products as bank employees chase such targets.

Also Read HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady Covid safety rules increased unruly passenger behavior on flights: Data Henkel eyes around 30% share of premium hair styling segment by 2025 Unilever hunts for new chair after botched takeover, investor rows Gaurs Group forays into energy sector with 15 MW solar power project in UP Fintech firm BharatPe appoints Kohinoor Biswas as Head of Consumer Lending GE T&D India gets shareholders' nod to appoint Sandeep Zandaria as MD, CEO