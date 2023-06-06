close

HDFC Bank suspends senior executive over video of his unruly behaviour

HDFC Bank on Monday suspended a high-ranking employee after a video of his unruly behavior with juniors on meeting business targets went viral on the social media

Press Trust of India Mumbai
HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 12:04 AM IST
HDFC Bank on Monday suspended a high-ranking employee after a video of his unruly behavior with juniors on meeting business targets went viral on the social media.

The country's largest private sector lender has suspended the vice president-rank officer based in Kolkata after a video highlighting his abusive behavior towards subordinates started getting shared on social media.

"Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank," the lender said in a statement.

The bank added that it has "a zero tolerance policy" for any form of misconduct and believes in treating all of its "employees with dignity and respect".

In the undated video, the employee said to be a vice president rank official in-charge of regional bank branching is seen asking colleagues to sell insurance policies, leading to concerns being voiced about misselling of financial products as bank employees chase such targets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HDFC Bank Social Media

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 12:04 AM IST

