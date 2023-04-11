close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Beauty major VLCC appoints Vikas Gupta as CEO with immediate effect

Prior to joining VLCC, Gupta was the CEO of SuperStore by Nykaa. Before that he was the chief customer and marketing officer for Flipkart between 2019-21

BS Reporter Mumbai
Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Beauty and skincare brand VLCC has appointed Vikas Gupta as CEO with immediate effect.
The announcement comes after investment firm Carlyle, a global investment firm, announced a strategic partnership with VLCC through the acquisition of a majority stake in the company in December 2022.

Prior to joining VLCC, Gupta was the CEO of SuperStore by Nykaa. Before that he was the chief customer and marketing officer for Flipkart between 2019-21, VLCC said in its release.
Gupta started his career as a management trainee with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in 1998 and spent 21 years with Unilever, leading brand marketing for Lux, Dove, Dirt Is Good brands and was executive director of home care for Unilever Indonesia, VLCC.

Amit Jain, managing director and head, Carlyle India Advisors said, “We are excited to welcome Vikas as the Group's CEO. He brings muti-decadal, global experience in building leading consumer brands and digital platforms. Vikas will focus on business growth, leveraging technology and customer centricity to bring the best of beauty and skincare propositions to the Indian market. I am confident that the organization will benefit from his leadership.”
“For over three decades, VLCC has put customers at the heart of its approach. We will continue to do that with a clear focus on innovation through cutting-edge science. We will continue to build on our strengths, while also exploring new opportunities for growth and expansion. Our focus will be on creating value for our stakeholders and making a positive impact in the beauty and skincare industry.” said Vikas Gupta, on his appointment as group CEO of VLCC.

Also Read

Five senior executives leave Nykaa; company calls it business as usual

Online cosmetics retailer Nykaa's Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 5.2 cr

YES Bank up 19% in 2 days on RBI nod to proceed with Carlyle, Verventa deal

Nykaa's strong performance in Sept quarter bucks new-age tech bloat

Nykaa tumbles 7% on heavy volumes; stock trades ex-bonus for 5:1 issue

Mercedes-Benz's India sales jump 36% in FY23; female customer base doubles

Cost inflation index for LTCG tax stands 5.13% higher in FY24 YoY

Why free IPL on Jio vs paid on Disney? Airtel seeks Trai intervention

IRB Infra March toll collection revenue grows by 20% to Rs 370 cr

Mobility has kickstarted ONDC; can Pincode now drive it to new addresses?

Topics : VLCC | CEO | skincare | Nykaa | Companies | Carlyle

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Telcos seek allocation of entire 6 Ghz band spectrum for 5G, 6G services

telcos
3 min read

Retail loan securitisation sees a jump of 56% to Rs 1.76 trillion in FY23

rupee, loan, indian rupee
3 min read

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read

Torrent Power makes lowest bid for Indian power supply contract: Reports

Torrent Power
2 min read

Reliance Cap second auction postponed again; new date to be decided soon

Reliance Capital
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Group set to takeover of Wistron's iPhone plant in Bengaluru

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Reliance, Jindal Power among 49 companies to submit EoIs for Future Retail

Future Retail
4 min read
Premium

We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

Ranjan Pai, Manipal Group
4 min read

Apple's PC shipments fall 40%, steepest among major computers makers

Apple, Apple PC
3 min read

Apple signs lease for 116,000 sq ft space in Bengaluru for Rs 2.44 cr/month

Apple, Apple inc
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon