close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cost inflation index for LTCG tax stands 5.13% higher in FY24 YoY

Long-term capital gains tax kicks in for listed equities if the holding period is one year, while it is two years for non-financial assets such as real estate

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Budget 2023-24: Govt may go easy on capital expenditure growth in FY24

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 12:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The cost inflation index (CII), used to compute long-term capital gains on various asset classes for the purpose of taxation, will stand at 348 for the current financial year, 5.13 per cent higher than the previous year's.
The CII, notified by the income tax department, serves as the basis for calculating long-term capital gains on stocks, land, and real assets.  

Long-term capital gains tax kicks in for listed equities if the holding period is one year, while it is two years for non-financial assets such as real estate.
The base year of CII is 2001-02. This means that if a property purchased at Rs 1 lakh in 2001-02 is sold in 2023-24 its purchase value will be taken as Rs 3.48 lakh in 2023-24 and capital gains would be computed accordingly.

Usually, the income tax department notifies CII in June. However, the timely notification this time will help taxpayers calculate their advance taxes and pay to the government in time, said Rajat Mohan, senior partner at AMRG & Associates.
"This will assist taxpayers in calculating their tax liability in due course," said Om Rajpurohit, joint partner (Corporate and International Tax) with AMRG & Associates.

Also Read

Centre may introduce changes to capital gains tax rules, says report

Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off

Sebi sets lower single-issuer limits for mutual fund debt schemes

Invest in long-term debt? Dynamic bond fund managers on the fence

Capital cost may rise as drivers of equities reverse: Report

Why free IPL on Jio vs paid on Disney? Airtel seeks Trai intervention

IRB Infra March toll collection revenue grows by 20% to Rs 370 cr

Mobility has kickstarted ONDC; can Pincode now drive it to new addresses?

Assotech Realty expects Rs 120 cr rental income from Noida project

S Korea fines Google $32 mn for squeezing local rival in mobile app market


CII was also used for calculating long-term capital gains from non-equity mutual fund schemes -- debt mutual fund schemes, international equity mutual fund, gold mutual fund schemes etc. However, the indexation benefit on long-term capital gains from non-equity mutual fund schemes has been taken away from the current financial year. 
Topics : Inflation | long term capital gains tax | Real Estate

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Telcos seek allocation of entire 6 Ghz band spectrum for 5G, 6G services

telcos
3 min read

Retail loan securitisation sees a jump of 56% to Rs 1.76 trillion in FY23

rupee, loan, indian rupee
3 min read

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read

Torrent Power makes lowest bid for Indian power supply contract: Reports

Torrent Power
2 min read

Reliance Cap second auction postponed again; new date to be decided soon

Reliance Capital
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Group set to takeover of Wistron's iPhone plant in Bengaluru

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Reliance, Jindal Power among 49 companies to submit EoIs for Future Retail

Future Retail
4 min read
Premium

We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

Ranjan Pai, Manipal Group
4 min read

Apple's PC shipments fall 40%, steepest among major computers makers

Apple, Apple PC
3 min read

Apple signs lease for 116,000 sq ft space in Bengaluru for Rs 2.44 cr/month

Apple, Apple inc
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon