Beetel Teletech to distribute US-based Cambium Networks' solutions in India

Wifi (Photo: Unsplash)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Technology service provider Beetel Teletech on Thursday said it has partnered with NASDAQ-listed Cambium Networks to distribute networking solutions in India.
As part of this partnership, Beetel will distribute Cambium's comprehensive portfolio of advanced networking solutions like fixed wireless, networking switches, wi-fi, fibre, security, SD-WAN and licensed frequency solutions.
"This partnership represents a pivotal step towards securing a strategically advantageous position in India's rapidly expanding networking market. With projections indicating that 60 to 65 per cent of Indians will likely have internet access by 2025, Cambium's advanced technologies will provide us with the essential tools to meet the evolving demands of India's digital infrastructure and drive transformative growth," Beetel Teletech MD and CEO Sanjeev Chhabra said.
 
Beetel offers its services through 10,000 retailers and 500 distributors in India. Its partner base includes companies like Avaya, HP, Samsung, Siemens, QSC, RADWIN, RAD, Yealink, Alcatel Lucent, Adva, Tata Trynox, Numeric, etc.
"India is a key theatre for us. Our largest design centres are now in India from where we are developing cutting-edge hardware and software for global adoption. By partnering with Beetel, we are excited at the prospects of expanding our presence in India," Cambium Networks Regional Vice President Asia Pacific Himanshu Motial said.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

