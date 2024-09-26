Beetel Teletech to distribute US-based Cambium Networks' solutions in India

Technology service provider Beetel Teletech on Thursday said it has partnered with NASDAQ-listed Cambium Networks to distribute networking solutions in India.

As part of this partnership, Beetel will distribute Cambium's comprehensive portfolio of advanced networking solutions like fixed wireless, networking switches, wi-fi, fibre, security, SD-WAN and licensed frequency solutions.

"This partnership represents a pivotal step towards securing a strategically advantageous position in India's rapidly expanding networking market. With projections indicating that 60 to 65 per cent of Indians will likely have internet access by 2025, Cambium's advanced technologies will provide us with the essential tools to meet the evolving demands of India's digital infrastructure and drive transformative growth," Beetel Teletech MD and CEO Sanjeev Chhabra said.