Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Adani Green Energy signs 50-50 joint venture pact with TotalEnergies

Adani Green Energy signs 50-50 joint venture pact with TotalEnergies

AGEL and TotalEnergies own a 50:50 stake in ARE64L, which houses a 1,150 MWac (megawatt alternate current) project portfolio

Adani Green Ltd

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Thursday announced that it has completed signing a 50:50 joint venture (JV) with TotalEnergies, according to an exchange filing.
As part of the JV, TotalEnergies has invested USD 444 million in its subsidiary to acquire a 50 per cent stake in AGEL's solar projects located at the world's largest renewable energy plant in Khavda, Gujarat, the filing said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We would like to inform that the company has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with TotalEnergies Renewables Singapore Pte Ltd (TotalEnergies) and Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Four Ltd (ARE64L)," AGEL said in the filing.
 
AGEL and TotalEnergies own a 50:50 stake in ARE64L, which houses a 1,150 MWac (megawatt alternate current) project portfolio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

adani

Adani Energy Solutions, Green Energy join Utilities for Net Zero Alliance

Wind Power, Renewable Energy, Green Energy, Clean Energy

Investec bets on Adani Green, initiates with 'Buy'; sees 31% upside

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Adani Power, Adani Green rise upto 8% on power supply deal with Maha Discom

adani

Adani firms to sign 6.6 Gw power supply pact with Maharashtra discom

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Green redeems $750 mn bonds eight months ahead of redemption date

Topics : Adani Green Energy energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon