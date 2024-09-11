Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / BEL secures order for indigenous radar worth Rs 850 cr from Cochin Shipyard

BEL secures order for indigenous radar worth Rs 850 cr from Cochin Shipyard

The fully indigenous radar, designed by DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), is capable of detecting, acquiring and tracking airborne targets to provide protection for naval ship

Bharat electronics limited

T D Nandakumar, General Manager (ADSN), BEL, received the order from Sreejith, Director (Operations), Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). | File photo

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited has secured an order worth Rs 850 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited for the supply of indigenous Multi-Function Radar in X Band on Wednesday.
The fully indigenous radar, designed by DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), is capable of detecting, acquiring and tracking airborne targets to provide protection for naval ships, according to a press release.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
T D Nandakumar, General Manager (ADSN), BEL, received the order from Sreejith, Director (Operations), Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), in the presence of K V Suresh Kumar, Director (Marketing), BEL, V J Jose, Director (Finance), CSL, and Prabha Goyal, Executive Director (National Marketing), BEL.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Nifty PSE off its all-time high; what's worrying the investors?

Bharat Electronics

BEL stock surges on Rs 3,172 crore-order win from Armoured Vehicles Nigam

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics up 9%, m-cap crosses Rs 2 trillion on healthy Q4 results

Indian navy, Indian defense

Defense stocks on a roll; BDL, BEL, HAL, Cochin Shipyard rally 5%

election voting evm machine

ECIL, BEL refuse to disclose names of manufacturers of EVM, VVPAT parts

Topics : Bharat Electronics Ltd Bharat Electronics limited Cochin Shipyard Limited

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon