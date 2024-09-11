CEAT eyes global market with truck tyre production line in Chennai plant

Tyre manufacturer CEAT inaugurated a new Truck Bus Radial (TBR) production line that will have a daily production capacity of 1,500 tyres by next year at its Chennai plant, aiming to enhance its global footprint.

The new line aims to boost CEAT's existing capabilities in Passenger Car Radial (PCR) and Motorcycle Radial (MCR/MCS) tyres. This expansion positions them to meet the growing demand for high-performance vehicle tyres in both domestic and international markets, the company said.

"The inauguration of the TBR line is a key step in offering a complete range of tyres across global markets," said Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO of CEAT. "By integrating smart technologies, we're creating a safer, more efficient, and sustainable workplace."