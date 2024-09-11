CEAT eyes global market with truck tyre production line in Chennai plant

Tyre manufacturer CEAT inaugurated a new Truck Bus Radial (TBR) production line that will have a daily production capacity of 1,500 tyres by next year at its Chennai plant, aiming to enhance its global footprint.
The new line aims to boost CEAT's existing capabilities in Passenger Car Radial (PCR) and Motorcycle Radial (MCR/MCS) tyres. This expansion positions them to meet the growing demand for high-performance vehicle tyres in both domestic and international markets, the company said.
"The inauguration of the TBR line is a key step in offering a complete range of tyres across global markets," said Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO of CEAT. "By integrating smart technologies, we're creating a safer, more efficient, and sustainable workplace."
"Our Chennai plant consistently sets new benchmarks in operational excellence and employee safety," said Jayasankar Kurruppal, Senior Vice President – Manufacturing at CEAT. "The new TBR line embodies this commitment with connected machinery, real-time data analytics, and advanced automation – a true smart factory for superior efficiency, safety, and quality."
The Chennai plant, spread across 160 acres in Sriperumbudur, is a hub of advanced manufacturing. The key equipment for the project was developed in-house, leveraging domestic solutions for cost and timeline efficiency.