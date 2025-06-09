Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BEML signs agreement with DRDO to manufacture combat support vehicle

BEML signs agreement with DRDO to manufacture combat support vehicle

Under these agreements, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) will indigenously develop and produce the Unit Maintenance Vehicle (UMV) and Unit Repair Vehicle (URV)

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the Indian Army's operational capabilities through fully indigenous, next-generation solutions aligned with the Government of India's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" vision

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

BEML Limited on Monday said it has entered into three licensing agreements with the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE), a premier DRDO laboratory, for the Transfer of Technology to manufacture critical mobility and support systems for the Indian Army's Armoured Corps.

Under these agreements, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) will indigenously develop and produce the Unit Maintenance Vehicle (UMV) and Unit Repair Vehicle (URV) for MBT Arjun, and the Full Trailer for 70T Tank Transporter equipped with an Advanced Hydraulic Suspension System.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the Indian Army's operational capabilities through fully indigenous, next-generation solutions aligned with the Government of India's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" vision to achieve self-reliance in critical defence technologies, BEML said in a release.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

