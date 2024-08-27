Bharti Airtel to shut down Wynk Music app, absorb all employees: Report

Bharti Airtel will exit from music vertical and shut down its Wynk Music app, according to sources.

The company will absorb all Wynk Music employees.

"Airtel is planning to close Wynk Music in the next couple of months. It will absorb all the employees into the company," a source told PTI.

When contacted, an Airtel spokesperson confirmed the development.

"We can confirm that we will sunset Wynk Music and all Wynk music employees will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem. Airtel users will have access to Apple Music. Additionally, Wynk Premium users will receive exclusive offers from Airtel for Apple," the spokesperson said.