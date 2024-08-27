Business Standard
Bharti Airtel to shut down Wynk Music app, absorb all employees: Report

The company has entered into an agreement with Apple to provide access to Apple Music with special offers to its customers who use iPhone

Airtel, Bharti Airtel

A signage of Bharti Airtel in Mumbai.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Bharti Airtel will exit from music vertical and shut down its Wynk Music app, according to sources.
The company will absorb all Wynk Music employees.
"Airtel is planning to close Wynk Music in the next couple of months. It will absorb all the employees into the company," a source told PTI.
When contacted, an Airtel spokesperson confirmed the development.
"We can confirm that we will sunset Wynk Music and all Wynk music employees will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem. Airtel users will have access to Apple Music. Additionally, Wynk Premium users will receive exclusive offers from Airtel for Apple," the spokesperson said.
The company has entered into an agreement with Apple to provide access to Apple Music with special offers to its customers who use iPhone.
Starting later this year, Airtel Xstream customers will gain access to Apple TV+ content as part of Airtel’s premium Wi-Fi and postpaid plans.

The Apple Music and Apple TV+ offers will be available exclusively to Airtel customers in India later this year.

Topics : Bharti Airtel Wynk Music

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

