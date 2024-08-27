Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Gwalior to host third RIC on Wednesday, aims to attract investment

Gwalior to host third RIC on Wednesday, aims to attract investment

This conclave will build on the earlier editions held in Ujjain and Jabalpur as the Gwalior-Chambal region is better connected to other parts of the country

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

The geographical location of Gwalior can play an important role in the success of this conclave. Three major corridors of the country pass directly through the Gwalior region. (Photo: X@ANI)

Sandeep Pandey Bhopal/Gwalior
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The third edition of the regional industry conclave (RIC) in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday will see top officials from corporate houses such as the Adani group and Accenture and trade commissioners of many countries establish contact with potential investors and discuss the investment possibilities in the state. Adani Defence and Aerospace is likely to announce investments, according to sources. The focus of the gathering will be job creation to the tune of 28,000 to 30,000 in direct and indirect roles.

This conclave will build on the earlier editions held in Ujjain and Jabalpur as the Gwalior-Chambal region is better connected to other parts of the country.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Chief Minister (CM) Mohan Yadav, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and many industrialists of the country will attend the event.
 
Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) Managing Director Chandramouli Shukla told Business Standard that the CM will virtually allocate land to industrial units during the conclave.
 
The geographical location of Gwalior can play an important role in the success of this conclave, say experts. Three major corridors of the country — North-South Corridor from Srinagar to Kanyakumari, Agra-Mumbai Highway, and East-West Corridor from Silchar to Porbandar — pass through the Gwalior region. 

Also Read

Indian villages

Three MP villages become hotspot for robbery, rise on national crime map

cheetah

Cheetahs set to roam free in MP's Kuno after year-long enclosure stay

Supreme Court, SC

Unreserved seats open to meritorious SC/ST/OBC candidates: SC to High Court

Madhya Pradesh Congress, Arif Masood , MLA Bhopal

Cong opposes MP govt's order to celebrate Janmashtami in school-colleges

lateral entry, ias, govt lateral hiring, lateral govt jobs

MP transfers 9 IAS officers, makes Sukhveer Singh Chief Electoral Officer

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Madhya Pradesh Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon