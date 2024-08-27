Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Shriram Finance plans to raise up to $1.5 bn from overseas, says CEO

Shriram Finance plans to raise up to $1.5 bn from overseas, says CEO

Last November, Reserve Bank of India asked all lenders to set aside more capital on loans given to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)

Shriram Finance

The fundraise will be through a combination of loans and bonds.

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian non-banking lender Shriram Finance plans to raise up to $1.5 billion from the overseas market in the current fiscal year in a bid to diversify its borrowings, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We are targeting to raise anywhere between $1.25 billion to $1.5 billion (in fiscal year 2024-25)," CEO and Managing Director Y S Chakravarti said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The fundraise will be through a combination of loans and bonds, he said.
Last November, Reserve Bank of India asked all lenders to set aside more capital on loans given to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), such as Shriram Finance, which made raising funds more expensive.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shriram Properties

Shriram Properties Q1 results: Net profit rises 5% to Rs 17.46 cr

Piramal Enterprise

Piramal Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit down 64% at Rs 181 crore

Cars

Demand for new vehicles up, as used car market see drop in prices: Report

Umesh Revankar, Executive vice-chairman, Shriram Finance

Shriram Group gets RBI nod to venture into asset reconstruction biz

Market Trends

Shriram Finance Q1 result: Net profit up 18% at Rs 1,981 cr on loan demand

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shriram Group NBFCs RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon