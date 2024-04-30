Business Standard
BHEL partners HIMA West Asia FZE, Dubai for railway signalling business

HIMA is the world's leading solution provider for safety-related automation in the railways and process industries, a regulatory filing said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with HIMA West Asia FZE, Dubai for railway signalling business.
HIMA is the world's leading solution provider for safety-related automation in the railways and process industries, a regulatory filing said.
According to the filing, the BHEL has entered into a strategic partnership agreement for the railway signalling business with HIMA West Asia FZE, Dubai (A wholly owned subsidiary of HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Germany). The BHEL has been supplying locomotives, electrics for EMU/MEMU, propulsion systems, traction motors, traction alternators, traction transformers, etc. to Indian Railways.
The partnership with HIMA will further enhance BHEL's offerings to Indian Railways, it said.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

