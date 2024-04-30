Sterlite Power bags Rs 2500 cr worth orders in Q4; FY24 wins surge 35% YoY

"Sterlite Power has capped off a successful fiscal year FY24 with new orders worth Rs 2,500 crore for its Global Products and Services (GPS) business unit in Q4.

This takes the company's cumulative order wins in FY24 to Rs 7,000 crore, up 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) over FY23, Sterlite Power said in a statement.

"Sterlite Power has capped off a successful fiscal year FY24 with new orders worth Rs 2,500 crore for its Global Products and Services (GPS) business unit in Q4. This growth underscores the growing global and domestic demand for robust power transmission infrastructure, particularly to support the integration of renewable energy sources critical for a net-zero future," the company said.

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, the company's GPS business is experiencing significant growth. These products are essential in driving the sector's expansion over multiple decades, spurred by the global shift towards energy transition and decarbonization.

In Q4, some of the projects secured by the company are for conductor supply to green energy power transmission projects in Rajasthan including the Fatehgarh-Bhadla Transmission line project. The company also bagged export orders for OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) in Africa and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) markets.

Besides, Sterlite Power has secured multiple orders to supply Extra High Voltage (EHV) & High Voltage (HV) cables for large-scale infrastructure projects that are underway in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, and Gujarat.

The company's specialized EPC services unit signed a turnkey project contract with Odisha state transmission utility to uprate its existing 132 kV Pratapsasan-Kesura-Ransinghpur transmission line using high performance conductors (HPC).

Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and Global Products and Services provider.

It has a portfolio of 33 completed, sold and under construction power transmission projects covering approximately 16,529 circuit kms of transmission lines across India and Brazil.