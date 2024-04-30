Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sterlite Power bags Rs 2500 cr worth orders in Q4; FY24 wins surge 35% YoY

This takes the company's cumulative order wins in FY24 to Rs 7,000 crore, up 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) over FY23, Sterlite Power said

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited

"Sterlite Power has capped off a successful fiscal year FY24 with new orders worth Rs 2,500 crore for its Global Products and Services (GPS) business unit in Q4.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sterlite Power on Tuesday announced securing new orders worth Rs 2,500 crore during the quarter ended March 31.
This takes the company's cumulative order wins in FY24 to Rs 7,000 crore, up 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) over FY23, Sterlite Power said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Sterlite Power has capped off a successful fiscal year FY24 with new orders worth Rs 2,500 crore for its Global Products and Services (GPS) business unit in Q4. This growth underscores the growing global and domestic demand for robust power transmission infrastructure, particularly to support the integration of renewable energy sources critical for a net-zero future," the company said.
Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, the company's GPS business is experiencing significant growth. These products are essential in driving the sector's expansion over multiple decades, spurred by the global shift towards energy transition and decarbonization.
In Q4, some of the projects secured by the company are for conductor supply to green energy power transmission projects in Rajasthan including the Fatehgarh-Bhadla Transmission line project. The company also bagged export orders for OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) in Africa and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) markets.
Besides, Sterlite Power has secured multiple orders to supply Extra High Voltage (EHV) & High Voltage (HV) cables for large-scale infrastructure projects that are underway in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, and Gujarat.
The company's specialized EPC services unit signed a turnkey project contract with Odisha state transmission utility to uprate its existing 132 kV Pratapsasan-Kesura-Ransinghpur transmission line using high performance conductors (HPC).
Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and Global Products and Services provider.
It has a portfolio of 33 completed, sold and under construction power transmission projects covering approximately 16,529 circuit kms of transmission lines across India and Brazil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sterlite Power plant Sterlite Power power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon